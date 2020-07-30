Lloyd Lee Young

Lloyd Lee Young, 99, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Mr. Young was a longtime resident of East Bernard. He was a United States Army veteran and worked as a cabinet maker. 

Her is survived by his sisters: Maxie Husband of Bakersfield, Calif. and Wynonia Jetelina of Webster; five nieces; and four nephews. 

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Blanche Harness and Evelyn Beckendorf; and brother Glenn “Buddy” Young. 

Cremation arrangements for Mr. Young will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, under the direction of Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. 

 

