Irvin Phillip Chumchal passed away peacefully on October 4, 2021 at his home in Wharton. He was born on March 31, 1926 in Hungerford to the late P.V. Chumchal and Annie Sabrsula Chumchal.
Irvin graduated from Wharton High School in 1943. He was drafted into the United States Air Force in 1944 and was a B-17 Aerial Gunner who has later promoted to Corporal. He received his honorable discharge in 1946. After returning home, he attended Wharton County Junior College for one year and then went on to attend The University of Texas in Austin majoring in Accounting in three years. In 1950, he returned to Hungerford to farm with his father.
On August 27, 1955 he married Aileen Marie Schmidt in Hillje. Together they raised seven children, three girls and four boys. Irvin was raised in the Catholic faith and was a longtime member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Hungerford. Irvin worked as a farmer and rancher for 71 years until his retirement in 2021. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Chasak and brother, Albert Chumchal.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Aileen of Wharton. His daughters, Karol Curran and husband Michael of Dallas, Cindy Marek and husband James of Wallis, Lana Leech and husband Simon of Amarillo, his sons Roy Chumchal, Curtis Chumchal, Kelly Chumchal and wife Sandra and Wes Chumchal all of Wharton. Grandchildren: Michaela Overturf, Ross Chumchal, Brandon Curran, Myles Marek, Derrick Chumchal, Mason Marek, Kurt Chumchal, Courtney Chumchal, Kyle Chumchal, Hannah Chumchal, Ralston Chumchal and Nathan Leech. Great-grandchildren, Bayleigh, Hudson, Knox, Madelyn and Ava and numerous nieces and Nephews.
Visitation will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hungerford on Saturday, October 9 at 9:00 a.m. With a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. The funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Father Charles Dwomoh officiating. Interment will follow at the Wharton Cemetery in Wharton. Pallbearers are Kelly Chumchal, Kurt Chumchal, Ralston Chumchal, Brandon Curran, Nathan Leech and Myles Marek.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.