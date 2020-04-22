Consuelo ‘Connie’ Cantu

Connie Cantu, 41, of Wharton, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at a Wharton hospital. She was born Feb. 24, 1979 in Bay City to parents Juan and Teresa Salazar Cantu.
Connie was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School in 2000. Connie was a fun loving, happy person, never meeting a stranger. She enjoyed listening to music, playing bingo, watching Houston Texans games with her father and being around her family.
Connie is preceded in death by her mother Teresa Cantu.
Connie is survived by her father Juan Cantu; sisters: Erica Castellano and husband Gene, and Lisa Cantu; brothers: Juan Cantu, Jr., and Roberto Cantu and wife Teresa Ramirez Cantu, all of Wharton; nieces: Angel Granado, Emily Cantu, Kayla Cantu, Mia Castellano, Emma Cantu, Cami Cantu, and Lily Compian; along with her nephews: Ryan Castellano, John Anthony Castellano, Evan Cantu and Cory Cantu; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at a later time.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
