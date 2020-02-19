Patricia ‘Momos’ Jeanette Frankum

Patricia Jeanette Frankum, 82, of Wharton, went to be with our Lord on Feb. 13, 2020. She was born in Belton County on Feb. 26, 1937 to the late R.H. Brown, Sr. and Gertrude Soloman Brown.
Patricia “Momos” was a graduated of El Campo High School in 1954 where she was a cheerleader. She married Bobby Bruce Frankum in December 1953 and he preceded her in death in 1997. She was a secretary at El Campo Junior High School. Patricia enjoyed going to dances, gardening and working in her flowers beds, but most of all she believed in always putting her family first. Blake, Presley, Paige, Harper, Bailey, Brinley, Tyson, Kade, Kyler, Karter, Kinley, Kason, Emmory, Bryce, Braxton, John Michael, Alexis, Carson, Wyatt, Luke, Kaylee, Alaina, James, Ellie and Michael.
Visitation was Monday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life was at 2 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Clayton, Jr. officiating. Burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers were Tim Barker, Jason Barker, Jarett Barker, Chad Sabrasula, Blake Boenisch, Kade Sweat and Kyler Sweat.
Memorial donations may be made the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601 or www.act.alz.org.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Alan Neal Wilbeck
Alan Neal Wilbeck returned to his maker on Feb. 14, ,2020. He was born Jan. 5, 1937 in Wharton County to Willie Martin Wilbeck and Mary Sue Pinchback Wilbeck.
Alan was a lifelong farmer and rancher in Wharton County and South Texas, in partnership with his father and brother. Alan loved animals and nurturing plants, with a special affinity for African violets and lilies of all varieties. Alan loved music and was well read, with a passion for history and westerns. He loved his family, friends, and was appreciated for being a kind and caring person by all who met him. He had a special subtle sense of humor, and carried the family genes for being doggedly determined, most recently evidenced by him winning his battle with cancer for a year beyond expectations.
Alan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in El Campo. Alan was a graduate of Crescent High School, followed by Wharton County Junior College then Texas A&I University where he received his bachelor’s degree in agriculture. Alan served his county honorably in the U.S. Army, including being stationed in Germany.
Alan was predeceased by his parents, sister Sue Marie Piaszik, and brother Gary Lee Wilbeck.
He is survived by his sister Linda Dayle Herrington and her husband Wayne; sister-in-law Dolores Davis Wilbeck; special cousin-sister Judy Shilk and her husband Harold; and nieces and nephews Leslie Jager, David Herrington (spouse Michelle), Scott Wilbeck (spouse Julie), Lee Wilbeck (spouse Melinda), Jennifer Piaszik, Brandon Piaszik; and many caring grand nieces and nephews.
The family wants to express special appreciation to the staff at Elmcroft for the care they provided during the last 18 months.
Funeral services were Monday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, El Campo. Burial followed at Oaklawn Cemetery in El Campo.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
