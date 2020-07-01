Frances Wessels 86, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born Frances Julia Kucera in Wallis on July 7, 1933 to Joe P. and Stefina Sliva Kucera. A lifelong resident of Wharton County, she married George Wessels, Feb. 5, 1952 and made Wharton their home.
A strong Christian faith guided her throughout her life and final journey, death. She worked tirelessly in and out of home providing for her family and caring for those she loved. The best cook in world, so we all thought, was famous for her fried chicken and pudding cakes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 65 years, George; her beloved granddaughter Cortney Fortenberry; brothers: Richard, Joe and Bill Kucera; and a sister Gladys Cerny Fujik.
She is survived by children: Donnie Wessels and wife Debi, Sandra Norris and husband Marc, Melissa Maser and husband Jim, Gail Wendtland and husband Steve; four grandsons: Donnie and Shane Wessels, Joey Fortenberry and Jake Wendtland; five granddaughters: Amanda Stoecker, Sarah Norris, Christy Matus, Jennifer Salinas, and Mallory Best; great-grandchildren: Madison, McKensie, Ryan, Lexi, Nolan, Colton, David-Michael; and a blessing to us all any day Baby Girl Peyton; siblings: Herbert, Herman, and Tony Kucera, Helen Konvicka, Georgia Kasper, and Mildred Stavinoha.
Following a cremation, graveside services are pending until further notice.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and nurses at Houston Hospice, El Campo for the compassionate care and support she and the family received. Special and devoted caregivers, Dale Mata Martinez, Kelly Elliott, and Elaine Bunch who were truly a blessing, God’s angels on earth. She is now with Him, pain free and walking again in Heaven with all those she lost and loved so much.
Memorial donations can be made to Houston Hospice, El Campo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.