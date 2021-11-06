Genelle Marie (Buenger) Conner was born in Wharton on November 4th, 1946. She passed peacefully on November 1, 2021 three days shy of her 75th birthday. She died in Hospice following a stroke on October 18, 2021. Genelle lived with her husband John in Houston. They were married for 48 years.
Genelle grew up in Wharton, graduated from Wharton High School in 1964 and attended Wharton Junior College prior to starting her working career. She worked in the banking, medical, legal and oil and gas industries. She spent most of her career as the office manager for EnSoCo, Inc. a company which she along with her husband helped start and operate for over 40 years. She retired at age 69.
She had a lifelong love of her family, friends, animals and nature. She was an avid gardener and especially loved to grow cacti. She had a great love of Welsh Terriers and raised Harley, Gibson and Abigail.
She was reunited with her biological son Howard Adams in 2000 and was blessed to be able to share a small part of his life and her grandson Landon.
She was preceded in death by her father LT. Buenger, and her mother Eleanora Hradecky along with numerous aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband John Conner, her son Howard Adams, her grandson Landon Adams, step-son Sean Conner, brother Melvin Buenger, sister-in-law Lucy Buenger, nieces; Charlotte Martin, Dr. Kimberly Iero and nephew; Kenneth Buenger, and their families.
A service for the deceased and her family and friends will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church 2011 Briar Lane, Wharton, Texas 77488-4470 on November 13 at 10:00 a.m. There will a short reception held after the service at the Holy Family Life Center.
The family asks that you make a donation to The National Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation in honor or memory of the deceased in lieu of flowers.
