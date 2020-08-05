Elloyd James Canales, 58, of El Campo, passed away on July 24, 2020. He was born March 15, 1962 in El Campo.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Graciela Terrazas Canales; father Frank Canales; sons: Guillermo J. Canales and wife Amanda, Herman L. Canales and wife Alma; daughter Yvonne E. Pacheco and husband Christopher; grandchildren: Karina Canales, Jasmine Canales, Natalie Canales, Jeremiah Canales, Nathaniel Canales, Cecilia Pacheco, Steven Guzman, Isreal Martinez, Mario Martinez, and one on the way; two great-grandchildren; brothers: Daniel G., David C., Ephraim F., Adrian W., and Ricky J. Canales; and sister Theresa L. Bujnoch.
He was preceded in death by his mother Cecilia Canales; brother Herman L. Canales; and sister Anna Marie Canales.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with a rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Condolences may be left with the family at triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
