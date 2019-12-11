Mrs. Lillian M. Sanford, 78, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 13 from 2-7 p.m. at Ben Davis Funeral Home, 931 Preston Street, in Columbus. Funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 127 Tom Adams Road, in Egypt, with the Rev. Royal Jackson, pastor, giving the eulogy. Interment at Sand Ridge Cemetery, in Egypt. Ben Davis Funeral Home 979-732-8415.
Lillian Sanford
