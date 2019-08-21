Funeral services for Willie Jackson, 73, of Wharton, will be held Aug. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at MLK Church of Christ (Wharton) with Bro. Clifford Wayne Jackson officiating. Burial will follow the services at Peach Creek Cemetery (Wharton).
Willie died Aug. 15, 2019 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Willie was born Jan. 11, 1946 in Wharton to the parentage of Ben Ephran and Mozelle Jackson. Willie worked as a truck driver and was a member of MLK Church of Christ.
In his death, he leaves to mourn wife Duria Jean Jackson of Wharton, daughter Tina Darlene Jackson of Austin, son Clifford Wayne Jackson, brother Clarence Jackson of Wharton, sister Doris Robinson of Wharton, and one grandchild.
Active pallbearers are Franklin Scarlett, Jr., Darryl Scarlett, J.B. Scarlett, Jr., Clarence Jackson, Duria Scarlett, Jr., and Robert Johnson.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Pierce Boone Funeral Home.
