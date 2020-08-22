Faye Richardson, 74, of Wharton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was born Sept. 19, 1945 in Wharton to the late Hubert O. and Helen Moers Galloway.
A visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a Celebration of her life held on Monday Aug. 24 at Wharton Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Steven Newcomb officiating.
A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
