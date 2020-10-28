Robert Charles (Bob) Ziegenhals, 76, of Wharton, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, his funeral will be delayed until a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church P.O. Box 586, Wharton Texas 77488, or the Robert (Bob) Ziegenhals Memorial Electronics Student Scholarship, Wharton County Junior College, Attention Bryce Kocian, 911 Boling Highway, Wharton, 77488.
Bob taught Electronics Technology at WCJC for 35 years and changed the course of the lives of many of his students.
