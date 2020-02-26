Gilbert Pospisil, 61, of Iago, passed away on Sunday, February 23. He was born in Wharton on September 23, 1958 to the late Joseph Louis and Georgie Marie Cernoch Pospisil.
Gilbert was raised in Iago and graduated from Boling High School with the Class of 1978. He enjoyed riding on his buggy and patrolling the area around Cottondale Road, making sure his neighbors were safe. He was a faithful listener to the KULP Polka show.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Georgia, and a brother Zigmund Pospisil.
Gilbert is survived by his brothers: Joe Pospisil and wife Katherine of Iago, Tony Pospisil of Kemper, Ernie Pospisil and wife Linda of Round Rock, John Pospisil and wife Janice of El Campo, and David Pospisil of Iago; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29 after 3 p.m. at the chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. Cremation will follow.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
