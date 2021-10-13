Jimmy Tucker, 72, of Hungerford passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at home, pronounced at Wharton ER/Hospital. He was born in Georgetown, on April 25, 1949 to the late James Elbert and Jessie Ioana Inman Tucker.
Jimmy was a longtime resident of Austin area, then Wharton County. He was raised at the Texas Baptist Childrens Home then with foster parents Albert & Emma Elam, and attended Austin Community College. He attended and sang in the choir at Hayes Hill Baptist Church, Buda. Jon, one of his sons also sang along side him for a year or so. He was a purchasing and budget coordinator for The Texas Commission for the Blind, Criss Cole Rehabilitation Center, co-owned a print shop in Austin, and was a purchaser for the Department of Insurance. Jimmy enjoyed square dancing -- was a member of the Mustang Squares, working in the yard, and woodworking, but his favorite thing was spending time with family, friends and the “fur babies”. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brothers Joe Douglas and Elbert Ray Tucker.
Jimmy is survived by Linda Hlavinka, the special lady in his life, his sons Jon Edward Tucker and wife Kathryn of Fort Worth and James Elbert Tucker and wife Kimberly of Temple, sister Ioana Sue Powell of San Marcos, brother Carl Edward Tucker and wife Sharron of Fort Worth, and grandchildren Adam Riley Tucker, Andrew Robert Tucker, Madisyn Baylee Tucker, Jansyn Elaine Tucker and Emersyn Claire Tucker and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday October 15th after 9:00 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral service to begin 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St John Catholic Cemetery in Hungerford.
Pallbearers include Adam Tucker, Andrew Tucker, Kenny Webb, Keith Webb, Christopher Hlavinka and Cody Hlavinka.
Honorary Pallbearers include Jon Tucker, Jet Tucker, Carl Tucker, Aunt Cassie Tucker, Gary Hlavinka and Gary Ryman.
In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to the St. Johns bell tower.
