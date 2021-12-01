Billie Jean Donaldson passed into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at her residence in Wharton. She was born on March 20, 1942 in Burnet to the late Walter Veazey and Laveta Davis Veazey.
Billie grew up in the Killeen area and graduated from Killeen High School in 1960. After high school Billie met the love of her life Gerald R. Donaldson and they were married on January 15, 1965. Soon after they moved to Ft. Bliss in El Paso. In 1967 the couple moved to Boling where they joined the family farming business, along with Gerald’s parents, E.L. & Marie Donaldson. They have resided in Wharton County since. Billie is fondly remembered for her love of family, friends and her church. She also loved to cook and entertain.
Billie is survived by her husband of 56 years Gerald, children, John C. Donaldson of Lake Charles, LA and Lilya Edwards and husband Derek of Boerne. She is also survived by her sister Molly Wagoner and husband Howard of Loveland, CO., Brother-in-law Lee Gilby of Burton, grandchildren Madison Edwards, Lauren Edwards, Melody Donaldson, Olivia Donaldson and Karis Donaldson and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Dorrace Carroll, Patsy Gilby, Isaac Veazey and Wesley Veasey.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, December 3 from 5-7 pm. and again on Saturday, December 4, from 9-10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Religious service will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Ralph Bryant officiating. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
