Inez Flores, 86, of Lane City, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at a Bay City hospital following a brief illness. She was born in Glen Flora on Jan. 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Felipe and Blasa Herrera Castillo.
Inez was raised in the Glen Flora area. She married Jose Flores in 1951 in Wharton. Jose preceded her in death on March 6, 2004.
Inez was a homemaker all her life. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren. Her other passion was her dogs. She spoiled them constantly.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Amador Castillo, Frank Castillo, sisters Carmel Castillo and Dolores Rios.
Inez is survived by her son, Manuel Flores and wife, Becky of Clute, daughters, Delores Cooper of Nacogdoches, Esther Flores of Wharton and Mary Mata and husband, Angel of San Augustine, her brother, Antonio Castillo, sisters, Felicita Mireles, Mary Luna, Lupe Castillo, and Crescencia Gonzales, grandchildren, Manuel Flores, Jr., Joel Flores, Krystal Ann Flores, Monica Pitts, Kenny Ray Wall, Kimberly Shutter, Kristie Gonzales, Theodore Vargas, Jr., and Joseph Vargas, great-grandchildren, Kandace Samford, Brittany Polly, Brianna Brown, Jimmy Gonzales Jr., Kobi Gonzales, Kortnie Davenport, Sabrina Flores, Joel Flores Jr., Hector Flores, Lisa Flores Gabby Flores, Faith Brawdy, Tara Wall, Christopher Wall, Callie Enlowe, Hallie Shutter, Kendall Shutter, Mya Shutter, Christian Vargas, Antonio Vargas, Lance Vargas, Jeremiah Vargas, Brianna Vargas, Marina Vargas, Manuel Flores III, Noah Freeman, Cristoval Gamino Jr, Beatrice Bella Gamino, Josemanuel C Gamino, and great-great-grandchildren, Andy Samford, Eli Samford, and Sophia Gonzales.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 3 after 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with a parish rosary recited at 7. p.m. The funeral Mass and rite of committal will be celebrated by Father Antonio Perez on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church with burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers will be Kenny Ray Wall, Joel Flores, Theodore Vargas, Christian Vargas, Antonio Vargas, Joseph Vargas, and Kobi Gonzales.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
