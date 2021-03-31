Virginia Pastor passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Houston hospice center. She was born Dec. 13, 1935 in Richmond to the late John Joseph and Hattie Bronikowski Wleczyk.
Virginia was raised in Pleak. She married Otto Mike Pastor in 1955. He preceded her in death in 2000. Virginia was a stay-at-home mom until her sons graduated from high school. She then was employed at Richmond State School in the food service department, retiring after 20 years. She loved her garden, flowers, and cooking. She was especially proud of her grandsons, both of whom earned their Eagle Scout rank.
She is survived by her sons: John Michael Pastor of East Bernard, Marshall Leslie Pastor of Alvin, and Patrick Pierre Pastor and wife Sharon of Houston; sister Nancy Callaway of Ganado; brothers: Cecil Wleczyk of LA, and Herbert Wleczyk of Hungerford; and her grandsons: Alexander Pierre Pastor and Michael Phillip Pastor.
Visitation will be held after 12 p.m. Thursday, April 1 with funeral services starting at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Beasley.
She is loved and will be missed.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www. whartonfuneralhome.com.
