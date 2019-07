Raymond Christian (R.C.) Albert, Jr., 84, of Wharton, passed away, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by close family members.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at St. Paul Lutheran Church 835 N. East Ave., Wharton, 77488. The burial will follow at Wharton Cemetery. A visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Wharton Funeral Home.