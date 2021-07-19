Amelia Vera Sablatura, 92, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Spring. She was born July 30, 1928 in Pledger to Anton and Amalie Kocurek. Amelia was raised in the Catholic Faith and worked as a manager in a gift shop until retirement. Her favorite pastimes were traveling and playing dominoes.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Adolph E. Sablatura, three children, Mary Ann Dittert, Raymond Sablatura, Donald Sablatura and wife Beverly, daughter-in-law, Penny Sablatura, two step-children, Ronnie Sablatura and wife Kathy, Reneau Gold and husband Ronnie, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren
and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Robert Sablatura, first husband, Raymond J. Sablatura, second husband, Edward G. Faler and seven siblings.
The family will receive friends, Monday evening from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. A Rosary will be said at 10:00 a.m. before Mass, Father Charles Dwomoh will officiate. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hungerford with burial to follow in St John’s Cemetery.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
