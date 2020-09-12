Alfred “Freddie” Alvarado, 71, of Wharton, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. He was born in Eagle Lake on Jan. 27, 1949 to the late Manuel Alvarado and Trinidad Padilla Alvarado.
Freddie was a graduate of Eagle Lake High School, then attended Wharton County Junior College. He married Mary Lydia “Lillie” Mireles on July 18, 1969 in Columbus. He worked for Phillips 66 and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company as an insulator and painter. He retired after 41 years of service. Freddie was a loving husband and father. His happiest moments were when he spent time with his family. Freddie loved to listen to his grandchildren talk about sports and school while he shared many stories of his own about his youth. He was an avid knife collector. He liked all kinds of music and dancing. He also liked to cook for his family and bar-b-que. He was known for spreading happiness and leaving a lasting impression on all he met. He had a contagious smile.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Estella Urbina.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lillie of Wharton; daughters: Cynthia Simpson and husband James Scott of Boling, Tammy Ondruch and husband Duane of Wharton, and Jessica Rountree and husband Kirk of Lolita; sisters: Mary Camarillo (the late Mateo), Janie Castillo (Faustino), Mercy Fling (Joe), Sylvia Contreras (Larry), Frances Geib, and Selena Grammer; brothers: Henry Alvarado (Linda), Manuel Alvarado (Belinda), Antonio Alvarado, Leroy Alvarado (Helen), Frank Cobia, Michael Cobia, and Manuel Cobia; grandchildren: Kelsey Kocian, Lance Kocian, Colby Simpson, Logan Simpson, Cade Simpson, Maryssa Dunagan, Clayton Rountree, Camryn Rountree, and Taryn Rountree; great-grandchildren Aria Dunagan and Axton Dunagan.
Visitation was Friday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Sam Appaisi officiating. A rite of burial and committal will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are James Scott Simpson, Colby Simpson, Cade Simpson, Duane Ondruch, Lance Kocian, Kirk Rountree and Clayton Rountree. Honorary pallbearers are all Chevron Phillips 66 employees current and retired.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.