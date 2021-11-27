Sally May Warzecha Mick, age 73 of Boling peacefully passed away from this life on November 19, 2021. Sally was born on October 19, 1948 to Pius and Florence (Kortz) Warzecha, Sr. in Westhoff. Sally was married to the love of her life, Theodore (Ted) Leslie Mick, enjoying 40 wonderful years together.
Ted and Sally were inseparable from the moment they met. They enjoyed cattle ranching together until retirement in 2006. Sally was known for her beautiful yard and garden, spending countless hours working outside every day. She was also known, both near and far, for baking and delivering her Christmas cookies to all her friends and family. Sally devoted her later life to caring for Ted and her beautiful mother, Florence. Sally was a loyal and trustworthy friend. She always went out of her way to make everyone feel very special and loved.
Sally is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Leslie Mick, parents, and sister Mary Ann Piwonka.
Sally is survived by her sisters, Theresa Winkenwerder and husband Harvey, Janet Seiler, Agnes Barcak and husband, Jerome, and Vivian Cox. Brothers Chester Warzecha and wife Kim, Calvin Warzecha, Carl Warzecha, Pius Warzecha, Jr. and Julian Warzecha and wife Sherry. Sally is also survived by her treasured friends Aline and Jim Blohm and family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 1, from 1–2 p.m., with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Highway, Wharton, Teas 77488. Burial will be at Wharton City Cemetery immediately following the service.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy.Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410
