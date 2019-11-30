Michael (Mike) Teman Patterson, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 22, 2019 at his residence in Victoria. Mike was born Jan. 27, 1945 in Bremerton, Wash. to the late Teman and Mary Patterson. In addition to his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Marsolete Patterson; a brother Thomas Patterson, and his stepson Richard Boatright.
Mike is survived by his son Michael Shane Patterson and wife Brenda of Lamesa; his daughter Sharon Orsak and husband Bernard of Wharton; daughter Paula Patterson of Harper; step-daughter Judy Strader of Sweeny; sister Patricia Patterson of Victoria; brother Douglas Patterson of Victoria; and 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Mike was held on Monday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m. at Peace Tabernacle in Wharton.
