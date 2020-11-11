Mona Reynolds, 87, of Wharton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at her residence following a lengthy illness. She was born Nov. 26, 1932 in Boling to the late Hamilton and Essie Boone Kemp.
Mona was raised in Boling and attended Boling High School. She was married to Rudolph C. Henson from 1947 to 1974. She married Frank C. Reynolds on Nov. 5, 1983. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2018.
Mona worked as a dental assistant for many years. She enjoyed riding horses, dancing, spoiling her children and grandchildren and cooking. Her friends were seldom hungry when they left her house.
Mona is survived by her son Randolph C. Henson and wife Pam of Spring; daughter Marsha Henson Kelly of Austin; grandson Erik R. Henson and wife Patty of Cypress; and great-grandchildren: Victoria, Daphne, Josephine, Ephraim, Liam, Callum, and Levi Henson.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Jon Kristofer Henson.
The family would like to thank Mona’s exceptional caregivers, Diane Mendiola, Ricarte and Paula Eldridge for their compassion, friendship and skilled assistance.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
