On September 3, 2021 Elnora Renee Stephen “Nae” Lathon, 70, of Wharton, born October 27, 1950 crossed over to the other side.
In her honor, a public viewing was held Fri. Sept.
10 from 2-7 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
Funeral service will take place on next Sat., Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. New Faith Church. She will be laid to rest at Sandridge Cemetery in Egypt.
All are asked to wear masks for both services.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532-2715.
