Mr. Albert Hughes, 77, of Wharton, passed away Oct. 13, 2020. He was born Feb. 3, 1943 in Wharton to Covinton and Ritter Marshall Hughes.
He is survived by his wife Bessie Hughes of Houston; son Deon Hughes of Dallas; daughter Lisa Gamble of Houston; brothers: Jacob Hughes of Wharton, Kelly Hughes of Virginia, and David Hughes of California; sisters: Ruby Jack of Houston, Elizabeth Eggy of Houston, Rosie Hughes of Houston, and Lila Jarrow of Wharton; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, friends, and family.
Viewing was at Gooden-Hatton Chapel from 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.