Mildred Marak, 90 years old, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020 at Wharton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mildred retired after 30 plus years from East Bernard ISD cafeteria then went back part-time. Mildred was a member of the American Legion Lady Aux. Post 226. She was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church. Mildred loved to play bingo, go to garage sales, parties, and enjoyed polka dancing.
Mildred is preceded in death by her husband Frank Marak, son Frankie Marek, and grandson Kevin Broesche.
She is survived by her daughter Bonnie Broesche husband Billy; son Kenneth Marak wife Brenda; grandsons: Keith Broesche, Kenny Marak and Gracie; granddaughters: Jessica Ruiz, Autumn Ruiz, Charleigh, Summer, and Kaylanie Marak.
A visitation was held on Monday, Sept. 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Knesek & Sons Funeral Home in Wallis. A rosary followed at 7 p.m. Funeral mass was held Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. Interment followed at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in East Bernard. Serving as pallbearer were Keith Broesche, Randy Ruiz, Mitch Noack, Roger Stoppelberg, Mason McGee, and Steve Noack.
If desiring, donations may be made to Houston Hospice – El Campo c/o Hospice Support, Inc., P.O. Box 1417 El Campo, TX 77437.
Funeral arrangements were under the directions of Knesek & Sons Funeral Home Wallis, 979-478-6311 www.knesekfuneralhome.com
