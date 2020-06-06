Rose Mary Blackmore passed away on the evening of Monday, June 1 shortly after 9 p.m. She was born Oct. 7, 1933 in Norton, Kansas to Rudolph (Rudy) and Guadalupe (Lupe) Verdusco.
She is survived by her sister Mary Ann Vasquez of Denver, Colo. Rose Mary lived in a number of cities in the states of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas where she raised three sons. She spent the later years of her life in Wharton.
Rose Mary was always an independent and dependent woman which allowed her to be successful in a variety of work environments. Some of the most memorable she enjoyed during her lifetime was working as a server in an exclusive country club; an executive administrator at Wharton County Junior College; and a sales associate at Palais Royal. This doesn’t exclude life outside of positions for pay. Rose Mary was also president of a sorority in Enid, Okla; a volunteer at Wharton Hospital and Wharton County Library. All of these jobs and experiences gave her an opportunity to interact with people which brought much joy to her life.
Rose Mary is preceded her parents and her two husbands: Elvin Orris (Woody) Wood and Willie Norfleet (Buck) Blackmore.
She is survived by her sister and her sons. Sons include Stephen (Steve) Michael Wood married to Stacey Wood of Charlotte, N.C.; Ronald Eugene Wood married to Sarah Wood of Corpus Christi; and Bradley Joel Wood married to Debbie Wood of Wharton. She is also survived by three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Rose will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6 at Wharton Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Her final resting place will be at Evergreen Memorial Park (East Alabama Road) next to her late husband “Buck.”
