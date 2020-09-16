Elroy “Buzzy” Bailey, 65, was born April 25, 1955, and died Sept. 12, 2020. A memorial service will be Saturday Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at New Faith Church Wharton.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Year Online Access
|$46.00
|for 365 days
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 17, 2020 @ 12:06 pm
Elroy “Buzzy” Bailey, 65, was born April 25, 1955, and died Sept. 12, 2020. A memorial service will be Saturday Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at New Faith Church Wharton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.