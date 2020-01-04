Shirley Ruth Beeson

Shirley Beeson, 91, of Richmond and formerly of Boling, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. She was born March 5, 1928 in Houston to James Robert and Willie Lorine Honeycutt Waldrip.
Shirley was raised in the Houston area and graduated from Austin High School. She married Elvin G. Beeson on Jan. 18, 1947 in Houston. He preceded her in death on May 16, 1985. She was a homemaker all her married life and enjoyed raising her children. Shirley was very adept at handicrafts and loved to sew, crochet, and needlepoint. She also enjoyed traveling and visited many faraway places including Russia, Australia and Denmark. She was always ready for a good game of dominoes or cards.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother James Waldrip, Jr., son-in-law Donald Boyd, and great- grandson Hayden Beeson.
Shirley is survived by her children: Sharon Beeson Boyd of Richmond, son Stephen “Gary” Beeson and wife Frances of Houston; grandchildren: Angela Boyd Janovich and husband Richard, Jr., Michael Ross Boyd and wife Diane, Jeremy Michael Beeson and wife Natalie and John Riley Beeson and wife Lacey; great-grandchildren: Brittany, Haley, Mason, Jessica, Dylan, Wyatt, Meredith, Kennedy, and Luke.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. Kelly Krone officiating.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.