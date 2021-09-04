Robert Joel “Joey” Graves, 60, of East Bernard passed away on Aug. 31, 2021.
Joey was born on June 24, 1961 to Willie and Polly Graves in East Bernard.
Joey’s best days were spent in the fields on a tractor, taking road trips, fishing and hunting. On the weekends you could find him antiquing, enjoying time with family and friends or working on some new project or adventure.
He is survived by his son’s Colby Graves, wife Kristi and Coan Graves, both of East Bernard. Sister, Melinda Graves of Weatherford, brothers Bud Graves and wife Wendy and Rusty and significant other Tammy, both of East Bernard. He will be missed by his grandchildren Justin and Makinly Graves.
Joey is preceded in death by his parents; his son Blake Graves, and his brother Cam Graves.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, Sept. 6, 9 a.m. at East Bernard Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to East Bernard ISD Permanent Scholarship Fund for Blake Graves, checks mailed to: 723 College Street, Attn: Louisa Connor, East Bernard, Texas 77435 or donations can be made to East Bernard Cemetery Fund.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, TX 77488 979-532-3410
