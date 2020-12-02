Chester James Matula, 91, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2020. He was born Aug. 21, 1929 in Wharton to the late Edward and Helen Matula.
Mr. Matula is survived by his son Michael (Mike) Matula and wife Sherrie of Houston; daughter Brenda Gyurich of Richmond; daughter Laura Kacal and husband Roy of Richmond; and son Timothy Matula and his wife Martha of Houston; grandchildren: Melody Presswood, Michele Hayes, Brandon Gyurich, Nancy Raley, Brittany Herrlein, and Lacey Meyers; and great-granddaughters: Kaylem Raley, Isabella Hayes, Olivia Hayes, Lily Presswood, and Ava Presswood.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lila Faye “Polly” Matula, and sisters: Mary Zahradnik, Helen Pavlicek, Carrie Mae Jurek, and Ida Mae Allen.
Chester met his wife, Lila Faye “Polly” Butter, in 1950 and was married in Wharton on Dec. 18, 1950. He worked as a paint and body man for the local Ford dealership until he retired at age 65. He also served as a volunteer fireman for many years serving the City of Wharton. He loved his trips to the casinos and playing bingo. He loved dancing, especially polkas, as well as gardening. He worked on jigsaw and word search puzzles and played “Bejeweled” intently on his computer and phone. Chester enjoyed spending lots of time playing dominos and other games at the Wharton County Senior Citizen Center at WCJC while socializing with his fellow senior citizens.
Chester will be missed dearly by family and friends. He was always there with a helping hand. He had a love of the local sports teams – Astros, Rockets, and Texans.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated with the rite of committal and his burial at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Wharton County Junior College Senior Citizen Program, 911 Boling Highway, Wharton, 77488 listing Mr. Matula’s name in the memo section of the check.
