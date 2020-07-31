Funeral services for James Earl Spencer are scheduled for 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 17123 FM 442, in Needville. Visitation was held at Gooden Funeral Home from noon to 8 p.m., Friday, July 31. Burial in New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Spencer passed away July 24, 2020 at the age of 65.
Final arrangements are entrusted to the care of Gooden Funeral Home, 1716 Avenue E Rosenberg. PH: 281-342-9169 Website: goodenfuneralhome.com
