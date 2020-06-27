Lana Gayle Del Bosque, 60, of Wharton, passed away in a hospital in Houston on June 22, 2020. She was born April 17, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois to Bobby Lee Henry and Wanda Metcalf Henry.
Gayle grew up in the Lufkin area and was a graduate of Lufkin High School. She attended college at Stephen F. Austin College. She was a housewife most of her life, however, did work for EMS many years ago. She was married to Oscar Del Bosque on May 23, 1994. She was a faithful member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department. If Oscar was out fighting a fire, Gayle was at the fire station getting drinks and snacks ready for him and the rest of the department. She loved spending time with friends and family.
Gayle is survived by her husband of 23 years, Oscar; son Jason Jones of Huntsville; sister Brenda Standbury of Wisconsin; brother Bobby Kerns and wife Heidi of Boling; nieces: Carrie VanVickle, Holly Mehaffie, and Makenzie Mehaffie; and great-niece Avery Lynn VanVickle.
Visitation was held Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 9 a.m. at College Heights Baptist Church followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Hibbins officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Oscar Del Bosque, Bobby Kearns, Andrew Van Vickle, Anthony Solis III, Angel Delgado, and Phillip Cook. Serving as honorary pallbearers are members of the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers the family ask donations made to the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may left at whartonfuneralhome.com
