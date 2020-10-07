Rachael Parker Cantu, 38, of Rosenberg, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020 at a Richmond hospital. She was born Nov. 7, 1981 to David Scott Parker and Leslie Secor Driscoll Parker.
Rachael was a graduate of Wharton High School and attended college. She worked as a home health coordinator for Memorial Hermann Hospital. Rachael was diagnosed with muscular sclerosis as a young adult. She enjoyed painting, gardening, raising chickens and fishing. Although she lived in the city, she was a country girl at heart. Her happiest moments were spent with her children and family. She was able to give the greatest gift as an organ donor.
She is survived by her husband Ralph Cantu of Rosenberg; daughter Star Angel Frazier of Round Rock; Kellen Ashton Poole of Hutto; mother Leslie Secor Driscoll; sister Kristy Vaz and husband Ray; and niece, Sarah Vaz.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Jenkins officiating.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations made to MS research.
The funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
