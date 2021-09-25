Mrs. Diane Ann Hayes, 64 yrs. old of East Bernard passed away September 16, 2021. Diane was born on July 26,1957 in East Bernard to Kermis and Thelma Spears Hayes.
Diane is survived by her children: Franklyn Faurice Crump, Lance Major Crump, and Crystal Crump. Three brothers; Vance Hayes, Mike Hayes and Carl Hayes, sisters; Barbara Hayes, Shell Hayes, Elaine Hayes and Jeanette Hayes.
Services will be Saturday, September 25 at 2:00 p.m. Graveside at Powel Point Cemetery.
Visitation in the Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel was Sept. 24, Friday 1-6 p.m.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home.
