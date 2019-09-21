Roy Matthews, Sr., 72, of Wharton, born Oct. 1, 1946 to Royal Lee and Claudine Washington Matthews, departed this life Sept. 14, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 51 years, Littie Coleman Matthews, two children Roy Lee, Jr. and Rhaleighnel Matthews, 10 grandchildren and five great-grands. Roy’s funeral services are Saturday Sept. 21, 11 a.m. at New Faith Church in Wharton, with burial following at Gay Hill Cemetery, in Columbus. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532-2715.
