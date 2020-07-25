Betty Merlos Araguz, 86, of Wharton, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Victoria following a sudden illness. She was born Dec. 13, 1933 to the late Francisco and Juanita Merlos.
Betty married Tom Araguz on March 12, 1954 in El Campo.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tom Araguz; son Arthur Araguz; grandson Thomas Araguz III; and eight brothers and a sister. She worked at the Wharton County Junior College cafeteria for many years. She loved to cook, play bingo, watch her TV soaps and spend time with her family.
Betty is survived by her sons: Thomas Araguz, Jr, Ricky Araguz and wife Teresa Araguz; brother Jessie Merlos; grandchildren: Raquel Araguz, Ricky Araguz, Phillip Araguz, Haylee Araguz and Dylan Araguz; great grandchildren: Trevor Araguz, Tyler Araguz, Joshua Melnar, and Reid Melnar.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
