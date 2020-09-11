Edwin Alois Hanzelka, Jr., age 71, of Rosenberg, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, after a lengthy battle with leukemia. He was born Dec. 26, 1948 in East Bernard to the late Edwin and Mary Haas Hanzelka.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shirley Vitek Hanzelka of Frydek; daughters: Amanda and husband Kevin Wolff of Needville, Cristy and husband Lowry Johnston of Rosenberg; beloved grandchildren: Luke and Olivia Wolff, and Liam Johnston; sisters: Gladys Laxton of Rosenberg, and Catherine Harris of Wharton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services are pending.
