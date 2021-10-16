The funeral services for Beverly Denise Washington-Taylor will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Camp Zion Rising Star United Baptist Church 6400 FM 1161 West, Wharton at 11:00 a.m. Her Pastor, Rev. A.C. Gardner, Pastor of Sand Ridge Baptist Church will be officiating.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; Julia Jean Moses and Calvin Washington. She leaves to mourn her passing her husband, Bruce Taylor. One brother; Michael Perry (Alisa), one sister, Audrea Smith (John). Three sons, Kevin Bradshaw (Romeisha), Anthony Bradshaw, Dale McDonald (LaShonda) and one daughter, Tonya Leonard (El). One aunt, Katherine Jones, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Five nieces, JoNesha Smith, Danielle Smith, Maddie Smith, Peyton Perry, and Kaden. One nephew Jason Smith, and a host of other relatives and friends.
