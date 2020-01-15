Funeral services for Georgia Abbott, 71, of Bay City, formerly of Wharton, will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sandridge Baptist Church with the Rev. A.C. Gardner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Sandridge Cemetery.
Georgia was born to the parentage of William and Nodene (Anderson) Shorter, Sr. on Dec. 21, 1948 in Bonus. Georgia worked as a supervisor at Richmond State School until her retirement. Georgia was Baptist by faith.
In her death, she leaves to mourn daughter Vivian Brown of Bay City; son Robert Abbott, Jr. of El Campo; sisters: Leola Watson of Needville, Jewel Hearn and Margaret Cook of Sandridge Community; brothers: Walter Shorter of Needville, Leroy Shorter of Matthews, and Hollis Shorter of Houston; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 17 from 3-8 p.m. at Pierce Boone Funeral Home, 416 East Elm Street, Wharton, 77488.
