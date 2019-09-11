Lillian Tamborello

Lillian Marie Tamborello passed into the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ on Sept. 1, 2019 at her home in the presence of her loving family.
She was born Jan. 7, 1935 in Wharton to Stanley Joe Luchak and Josephine Viktorin Luchak. She was a graduate of Hungerford High School and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Hungerford. She was married to Frank Joseph Tamborello on Sept. 9, 1961. They moved from Houston to their current home in East Bernard in 1980. Before her health declined, Lillian enjoyed gardening and reading. She was a devoted wife and mother, her greatest pride in life were her three sons.
Lillian was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Luchak; and mother, Josephine Luchak of Hungerford, and brother Stanley Luchak Jr. of Natchitoches, La.
Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years Frank Tamborello; children: son Mark Tamborello and wife Jill of San Antonio, son Jeffrey Tamborello and wife Cindy of Weatherford, son Chris Tamborello and wife Le of Richmond; grandchildren: Nicholas Tamborello, Michael Stanage, Matthew Stanage, Blake Tamborello, Chase Tamborello and wife Myranda. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Serena, Xander, and Olivia Tamborello, as well as her extended family and precious friends.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at St. John Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Father Charles Dwomoh officiating. A rite of committal and burial will follow at St. Johns Catholic Cemetery in Hungerford.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
