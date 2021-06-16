Andrew J. Bennetsen passed into the arms of the Lord on Sunday June 6, 2021 at his residence in Wharton. He was born on November 13, 1935 to the late Theodore and Hulda Bennetsen in Wharton. He was a lifelong resident of Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School in 1954 where he served as class president.
On June 4, 1956 Andrew married the love of his life Dorothy Mae Capak at St. Phillip Church in El Campo. They spent the next 65 years doing everything together. Dorothy fondly remembers that they would go dancing, camping and just spent quality time together. Andrew and his brothers ran their own business, Bennetsen Brothers Asphalt, for 30 years. Andrew also played the guitar in a local band called The Melody Ramblers and they would play all over the area. His family will always remember him as an avid outdoorsman and he would travel all over the country with his brothers to go hunting. They also say that he was a big family man and his greatest love was spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Andrew is survived by his wife Dorothy Mae of Wharton, children; Beverly Ann Baker and husband Bob of Wharton, Dan Bennetsen and wife Karin of Markham, sister; Louise Mazel of Wharton, brother; Bill Bennetsen and wife Clara of Wharton. Grandchildren; Brad Bennetsen (Ashley), Jordon Bailey (Michele), Colton Baker (Ashley), Danielle Bennetsen and Hayley Baker Uselding (Jackson). Great-grandchildren; Andrew, Alyssa, Abby, Aubrey, Angelina, Xavier, Makayla, Case, Reese, Braelynn and great-great-grandson Jeremiah. He was predeceased in death by his parents and son Bruce Allen Bennetsen.
Relatives and friends were invited to his visitation Friday June 11, from 5-8 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Rosary was said at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass was held Saturday June 12, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hungerford with Fr. Charles Dwomoh officiating. Interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton.
