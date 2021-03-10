Ms. Takedra Monae Anderson, 31, of Missouri City, passed away Feb. 28, 2021 in Pearland. She was born Feb. 2, 1990 in Houston to Louis and Betty Jean Anderson.
Surviving are her parents Louis Anderson and mother Betty Jean Anderson of Missouri City; son Kobie Chambers of Missouri City; sisters: Tyiesha Anderson of Stafford, Tiffany Anderson of Katy, and Lakedra Anderson of Houston; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday 1-6 p.m. Friends may call after 12 p.m. A mask must be worn upon entering the Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel. Funeral services will be graveside at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 7 at Paradise Cemetery with Elder Mevin Martin officiating.
