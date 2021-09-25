Mr. Willie Francis, 82 yrs. old of Wharton passed away September 13, 2021. Willie was born on September 23, 1938 in Wharton to Henry and Augusta Thompson Francis.
Willie is survived by his children Lawrence Francis, Tammy Francis-Jefferson and Heath (Anitra) Sherman. Three brothers; Henry (Doris) Francis, George (Lillie) Francis, Lloyd Francis and one sister, Marie Murray. Seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday, September 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Rev. Harris will be officiating.
Visitation in the Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel was Sept. 24, Friday 1:00 - 6:00 pm.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home.
