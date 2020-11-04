Funeral services for Betty Jean Sweeny, 70, of Sweeny, will be Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 207 E. 1st Street, Sweeny with the Rev. A.J. Jones officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Danciger.
Betty Jean passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at her residence.
She was a member of St. Mary’s A.M.E. Church. She worked as a newspaper carrier for The Facts. She previously worked as a bus driver for CBISD, insurance agent for American General Life Insurance, and was pianist for the youth department of her church. She loved football and watching television. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and cooking Sunday dinner for the family!!
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving and devoted husband Jesse Sweeny, of Sweeny; daughter Taronda Gillis (Charles) of Angleton; son Jerome Gillis of Sweeny; grandkids: Darius, Brendaya, Breyaha, JaKayha, Jerome, and Amirikyl Gillis, all of Houston; special daughters: Tracy Robinson of Pearland, and Stephanie Abbott of Rosharon; favorite aunts: Betty Evans, and Lillie Bell James, both of Danciger; uncle Lonzo Davis of Spanish Camp; and other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Jerome Gillis, Darius Gillis, Jeff Sweeny, Dennis Davis, Joseph Patterson, and Chris Sweeny.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
