Osbaldo Arriaga, 91, of Boling, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Osbaldo was born Aug. 5, 1928 in Goliad.
Osbaldo was raised in Weesatche and attended school locally and later worked in the fields, picking cotton and feeding livestock. His family moved to the Iago area in 1942 and he started working at the Caney Valley Dehydrator Plant owned by the Allen Brothers. He married Severa Esparza on July 24, 1948, and together they raised their seven children. She preceded him in death in 2002. In 1951, he began work for the Mick estate and developed his craft as a welder. He then went to work for Sea Hoss in Freeport then Mangone Ship Building and Platzer Ship Yard in Houston, where he would layout, fabricate and weld ships and barges. From 1975 to 1993, Osbaldo worked for Smith Welding in Brazoria until he retired and worked from his own shop, Arriaga Welding and Metal Arts in Boling. He enjoyed doing various projects for friends, family, and the community such as designing and building custom gates, fences and any type of fabrication. Osbaldo enjoyed gardening, listening to good Southern gospel and Bluegrass music and traveling throughout Texas to attend church services and conventions with family. A stop at his shop was guaranteed to come with a tour through his garden and a memorable conversation about life.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Helen Alas, son Joseph Arriaga, five sisters, and two brothers.
Osbaldo is survived by his children: Amalia Margarita Arriaga of Boling, Martha Rodriguez and husband Fred of Boling, Prudencio Vidal Arriaga of Iago, Max Manuel Arriaga, Sr. and wife Irma of Rosenberg, and Elias Arriaga and wife Mary Margaret of Abilene; son-in-law Frank Alas of Beasley; brother Macario Arriaga and wife Frances; sisters: Alejandra Silvas and Juana Mena; grandchildren: Prudencio, Jr., (Shelly), Daniel (Christie), Mark, Timothy (Carole), Joann (Robert), Karen, Noemi (Otto), Joey (Brittany), Max, Jr. (Julia), Jonathan (Crystal), Ana, Jennifer (Jessie) and Nick; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Blake, Laney, Lexie, Nathan, Natalie, Johnny, Avery, Brianna, Sophia, Andres, Jocelyn, Jacob, Daniel ”Seve,” Eric, and Michaela.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 28 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as honorary pallbearers were his grandchildren.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
