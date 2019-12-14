Robert Franklin Gibbons, Jr.

Expert Viking swordsman, Robert Gibbons, Jr., 57, of Wharton, plundered his last village on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Wharton hospital following a sudden illness. Robert was born Dec. 6, 1962, in Vincenza Italy to Robert Franklin Gibbons, Sr. and Jane Gibbons. Robert was raised in a military family and moved often. He graduated from high school and joined the United States Marines. He was very proud of his service. Robert worked a lengthy career as a commercial diver. He worked in the oil and gas industry performing such tasks as welding, site prep, and platform inspection all underwater. Robert married the fair maiden Debra Scott on Oct. 31, 1997 at the Brown Pelican Inn on South Padre Island. His true love was Ren Fest with his wife, Debra by his side, where he was an avid sword fighter and performer, winning awards as Best Viking. They helped develop many venues for reenactments over the years. Robert was a gifted artist, making drawings and paintings in Japanese and Anime form. He was a Star Wars buff and loved World War II history. Robert is survived by his wife, Debra, parents, Robert and Jane Gibbons, sister, Michelle Coyne and husband, Kevin, and brothers, Richard Gibbons and wife, Heidi, Steve Gibbons and wife, Christine and Chris Gibbons, along with numerous nieces, nephews and many, many friends. In keeping with his wishes, Robert will be given a true Viking send off. Hip Hip Huzzah! Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.