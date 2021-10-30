Ms. Karen Denise Sanders, 42 yrs. old of Wharton, passed away October 19, 2021. Karen was born on July 01, 1979 in Wharton to Raymond Louis Jackson and Floradine Sanders.
Karen is survived by her son Jermiah McMillian, father Raymond Jackson, uncles, Lee Andrew Sanders, Roy Lee Jackson( Wilma), aunts, Shirley Jackson, Rotayan Jackson, Viola Jones, great-uncles, Oscar Sanders (Stella), Oscar Williams, great-aunts, Mattie L. Sanders, Shirley Austin, Corin Jones, and a host of many relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, October 30 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, Rev. A C Sterns will be officiating.
Visitation in the Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel Friday 1:00- 6:00 p.m.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc., 110 N. E, Avenue, P.O. Box 841, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3602.
Deacon KC Curtis
Deacon KC Curtis, 77 yrs. old of Wharton passed away October 23, 2021. KC was born on July 02, 1944 in Wharton to Dan Curtis and Nee B Maxey.
KC is survived by his children: Herman Baines of Katy, Faye Kelly (Don) of Missouri City, Kenneth Curtis of Wharton, Jackie Callis Hughes (Jacob) of Wharton and Jeffery Curtis (Nykeba) of Katy, a host of many relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, October 30 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Cory Gardner will be officiating.
Visitation will be at Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel Friday 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc., 110 N. E. Ave. - P.O. Box 841, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3602.
