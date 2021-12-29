Jose Luis Garza Sr., 70, of Wharton, passed away December 22, 2021. He was born on March 5, 1951 in Los Ramones, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
He is survived by his father Joaquin Garza; daughters, Nereida Garza, Nancy Aguirre and husband Ricardo, Natalia Garza; sons, Jose Luis Garza Jr. and wife Carmen, Joel Garza, Josue Garza; grandchildren, Xavier Garza, Jewel Garza, Valeria Garza, Alexa Garza, Jose Garza III, Malaya Aguirre, Malachi Aguirre; siblings, Rosa Garza, Laura Garza, Sylvia Garza, Joaquin Garza, Jose Garza, Amelia Garza, Mirthala Garza, Sonia Garza, Oneida Garza and Miriam Garza.
Preceded in death by his mother, Amelia Pena and wife Oralia Garza.
Visitation will be on Wednesday December 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Thursday December 30 at Triska Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jose Garza Jr., Joel Garza, Jose Garza, Xavier Garza, Ricardo Aguirre and Jose Garza III. Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, 614 Merchant St., El Campo, Tx. 77473 979-543-3681.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.