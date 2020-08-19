Cynthia Kay Matthys Van Pelt died on Aug. 8, 2020 in Colleyville. She was born March 30, 1939 to the late Lovie Lavern Noles and Werner Carl Matthys.
They lived on a farm in Wharton County. At the age of 5, Cindy studied piano with Mrs. Barclay, later dance lessons with Dorothy Ramsey. Her mother taught her the art of sewing. She attended Crescent Grammar school, junior high school and high school in Wharton, where Cindy played the French horn and was a majorette in the marching band. She graduated with honors from Texas Woman’s University in Denton. She studied art and majored in clothing and costume design.
She lived in Houston, worked in the clothing industry and married Thomas Van Pelt. They played tennis and were avid boaters and snow skiers. They also lived in Illinois and Michigan, later retired to North Carolina, where Cynthia bought and managed a wine and cheese shop and became an avid golfer.
After her parents’ death, Cynthia moved back to Houston to be close to the farm. She played the piano and organ in many churches. Cindy had an excellent voice and toured Europe with a group of ladies. She also worked mission trips to Haiti and the Orient. Wherever she went she collected art and continued to paint.
Her neurologist discovered and assessed Cynthia’s dementia in 2017.
She is survived by sons: Tom Jr. and Roger Van Pelt.
Memorial services will be held at Wharton Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22. Burial will take place at Wharton Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her parents.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
