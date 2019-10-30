Herbert Heyne Dromgoole, 81, passed away Oct. 24, 2019 in Eagle Lake. He was born to Herbert Austin and Dolores Mercedes Heyne Dromgoole on Dec. 17, 1937 in Wharton,
Heyne spent his life in Eagle Lake as a farmer and rancher. In his free time, he enjoyed raising horses and steers. His favorite things to do were steer roping and watching rodeos.
Heyne was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Dolores Dromgoole; and brother Oliver Jack Dromgoole.
Heyne is survived by his wife of 34 years, Shirley Dromgoole; daughter Dena Shea Daniell and LeShon Dromgoole; son Mack Wade Dromgoole; step-daughters: Carolyn Rochow, Sharon Soofi and Sherri Henneke; step-son Patrick Tobola; grandson Ace Wyatt Daniell; and sister Rita Sunderman.
A memorial service for Heyne was held on Monday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. at Henneke Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m. before the service.
Memorials may be made to Eagle Lake Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box, 801, Eagle Lake, 7743xx or Garwood Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 131, Garwood, 77422.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus.
